Mac Miller's family has announced that a tribute concert for their late son will take place on October 31. Miller, who died of a suspected overdose last month, will be honored with "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life," a concert featuring artists like SZA, John Mayer, and Travis Scott. The concert will also serve as a benefit for the newly-launched Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will provide "programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building," according to the website.
"The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," said Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, in a press release. "His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that."
The concert will be held at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California, and also feature artists Chance The Rapper, Miguel, Ty Dolla Sign, Vince Staples, and more. You can buy tickets for the event over here starting October 5.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
