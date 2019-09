The only thing more emotional for a diehard GoT fan than hearing the ensemble cast say farewell (and how many tears they shed while doing so) were the tattoo tributes that followed. The series will be difficult to forget (after all, most of these people have spent a decade on the show), but some of the actors made sure that their time on the series would be etched in their memories — and bodies — forever with dainty tattoos. Maybe it's not as good as the matching cast tattoos Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) promised fans in 2016, but for now, it'll do.