Unpopular opinion: Turtlenecks are actually quite sexy. There's a tendency to pigeonhole the style by its functionality but, just because it envelopes you with warmth (thanks for that, trusty high-neck knit buddy!), doesn't automatically translate to prim modesty — especially when it comes in the form of a dress. Now, a popular opinion: Style doesn't have to be sacrificed for comfort. A turtleneck dress checks all the practical cold-weather style boxes while striking the perfect balance between cozy and flirty.
Now that you're sold on this winter wardrobe option, top off the look with a pair of tall or over-the-knee boots or pile on necklaces for a striking statement. The throw-on-and-go silhouette's simple style will elevate both your get-ready morning routine and your bombshell status in a matter of seconds. Click through for 23 turtleneck dresses that will have you covered and looking sleek.
