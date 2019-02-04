Unpopular opinion: Turtlenecks are actually quite sexy. There's a tendency to pigeonhole the style by its functionality but, just because it envelopes you with warmth (thanks for that, trusty high-neck knit buddy!), doesn't automatically translate to prim modesty — especially when it comes in the form of a dress. Now, a popular opinion: Style doesn't have to be sacrificed for comfort. A turtleneck dress checks all the practical cold-weather style boxes while striking the perfect balance between cozy and flirty.