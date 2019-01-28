Lady Gaga Stuns In Dior Haute Couture At The SAG Awards

There can be 100 people in a room... and we can guarantee you Lady Gaga is living her best life — no matter who believes in her or not, especially at the SAG Awards tonight.
The A Star Is Born actress may not have frequented any pre-parties this weekend (due to her nearly sold out Vegas show), but she is coming off of yet another viral performance — this one from last night, when the singer brought her co-star Bradley Cooper onto her Enigma stage to sing their movie's signature, nominated track "Shallow" live for the first time. Let's just say: Little Monsters and ASIB fans lost their heads. And tonight, that excitement continues as Gaga is nominated for two SAG awards for her silver screen debut: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, for her portrayal of Ally, as well as Best Movie Ensemble for the film.
But can we talk about what she wore for a second? The triple threat donned an off-white Dior haute couture gown from its spring 2019 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The dress — which appears quite simple but is rife with details (even the feathered, frayed edges are meant to symbolize an art piece that ages naturally with time) — not only looks like it was made for Gaga in all of her 5'2" glory, but was inspired by the circus. She paired the look with jewels by Tiffany & Co., the jewelry designer of which she was the face in 2017.
Though we've yet to see Gaga alongside tigers and elephants, it's true that she's a ringmaster of sorts whenever she's performing onstage. But when it comes to award shows, Gaga keeps it classic, leaning into her love of theater and Old Hollywood vibes for each turn on the red carpet. So it's no surprise that tonight's look was understated yet chic. She paired the look with a classic white pointed-toe stiletto.
Just a few weeks ago, she sported a custom Valentino dress at the Golden Globes that had Twitter drawing Judy Garland comparisons when the late actress wore a strikingly similar gown from the 1954 version of the film (there have been four A Star Is Born films, for those keeping score). Gaga denied being inspired by her idol and claimed even the similarities in color was an accident. But Gaga, as she always does, had everyone buzzing. Also, for the Critics Choice Awards, she donned a sleek Calvin Klein By Appointment dress — one of creative director Raf Simons's last custom creations for the brand.
As far as whether or not she'll take home any awards tonight, we'll have to keep watching. But if she does, what better look to take home a SAG statuette in than Dior? A tiny, microscopic part of us just wishes she would have worn one of those glitter swimming caps with her gown! Oh well — we guess there's always her wedding...
