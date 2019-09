Lady Gaga Stuns In Dior Haute Couture At The SAG Awards

The A Star Is Born actress may not have frequented any pre-parties this weekend (due to her nearly sold out Vegas show), but she is coming off of yet another viral performance — this one from last night , when the singer brought her co-star Bradley Cooper onto her Enigma stage to sing their movie's signature, nominated track "Shallow" live for the first time. Let's just say: Little Monsters and ASIB fans lost their heads. And tonight, that excitement continues as Gaga is nominated for two SAG awards for her silver screen debut: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, for her portrayal of Ally, as well as Best Movie Ensemble for the film.