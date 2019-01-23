As we all know, three's a trend, so yesterday when Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior girls came down the catwalk in red, black and white beaded caps (this time, with funeral-style netted veils covering their faces), it was confirmed: swimming caps are a tangible trend for spring 2019. They might make us look more like an American football player than Grazia Chiuri's circus-inspired collection intended, but hey, we're feeling adventurous this season anyway.