Now, a season later, swimming caps are making an appearance at haute couture once again. At Chanel's show, we saw models in boat-necked tweed suits and cocktail dresses line up in a Tuscan villa-esque garden ( Karl Lagerfeld, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen – he was "feeling tired" so didn't make an appearance at the end of the show). The final and most Insta-worthy look, however, was a jewel-encrusted cutaway swimsuit, with matching mules and a swim cap complete with a tulle bridal veil. Consider your poolside look sorted?