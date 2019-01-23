Synchronised swimmers may be the epitome of elegance in the pool, but their headgear of choice becoming the accessory du jour was not one we saw coming. Now, though, thanks to the likes of Chanel, Dior and Valentino, we're reconsidering the swimming cap as the unexpected styling trick of the season.
Back in July at AW18 Couture Fashion Week, Valentino's creative director – and winner of Designer of the Year at 2018's Fashion Awards – Pierpaolo Piccioli sent show-stopping gowns in acid yellows and dreamy blushes down the runway, topped off with blooming and bejewelled swimming caps. The botanical and regal fitted headgear stole the show and set a precedent for what was to come.
Advertisement
You may remember seeing Amber Heard in head-to-toe sea green for the London premiere of Aquaman back in November. Dazzling in a scale-like fabric, she paired her dress with a chic take on the waterproof latex cap – courtesy of Valentino, of course.
Now, a season later, swimming caps are making an appearance at Couture Fashion Week once again. At Chanel's show, we saw models in boat-necked tweed suits and cocktail dresses line up in a Tuscan villa-esque garden (Karl Lagerfeld, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen – he was "feeling tired" so didn't make an appearance at the end of the show). The final and most Insta-worthy look, however, was a jewel-encrusted cutaway swimsuit, with matching mules and swim cap complete with a tulle bridal veil. That's summer's poolside look sorted, then.
As we all know, three's a trend, so yesterday when Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior girls came down the catwalk in red, black and white beaded caps (this time, with funeral-style netted veils covering their faces), it was confirmed: swimming caps are a tangible trend for SS19. They might make us look more like an American football player than Grazia Chiuri's circus-inspired collection intended, but hey, we're feeling adventurous this season.
Advertisement