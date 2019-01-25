Kanye West's New Hairstyle Has Split The Internet

Kanye West's hair — much like his political allegiances, Twitter activity, and current stance on Drake — is highly unpredictable.
He's been bleach blonde. He's been baby pink. At one point, the guy even dyed his hair sherbet yellow and pink. But on Friday morning, he showed off one of his most dramatic hairstyles yet.
Walking into his offices in Calabasas, California, West showed the world that he's now rocking an abstract stripe design shaved into his hair.
From the second these photos started to circulate, the internet has been desperately trying to figure out what this could mean, especially given that he's reportedly recording new music right now. Also on the top of people's minds: What exactly is this design? Are they tiger stripes? Zebra stripes? A map? An ode to Mike Tyson, or Dennis Rodman, or Tony the Tiger? Maybe a declaration of the deliciousness of zebra cakes?
There's no official word yet on who's behind this particular change, but there's a good chance it's Ibn Jasper, West's longtime barber who shaved six arrows into his hair way back in 2014. And speaking of, West has rocked intricately shaved designs like this one before, including one that recalled the art of Keith Haring, and a rather elegant swirl design for the 2005 Grammys.
While the internet continues to speculate, we know that if there's one person who's most likely going to explain what's behind this new look, it's someone whose name rhymes with Tim Tardashian.
Refinery29 has reached out to Jasper and will update this story when we hear back.
