Kanye West Dyed His Hair Pink & Everyone Has An Opinion On It

Doesn't @kanyewest's hair look like a raspa after its melted a bit? #mexicanproblems #mexicanstyle pic.twitter.com/Q8LbbFzhuX— Thottie Pippen (@zombeaner22) December 27, 2016
If blondes have more fun, Kanye West is looking to be the most fun blond. West debuted a new trio of hair colors today. He now has yellow blonde, white, and pink hair.
His latest look made its debut when paps caught him leaving a movie theater in Los Angeles today. It quickly made its way onto the internet, where opinions on the unexpected new style started flying.
Every time I see Kanye. He reminds me of this episode of Fresh Prince. pic.twitter.com/pXQvEd34mN— Zaddy Lee✨ (@excusemelee_) December 27, 2016
He lookin like he wants Amber Rose's attention so bad— Tony Cruz (@TonyTheTigrrr01) December 27, 2016
⚡️ “Kanye West added something extra to his hair 🍧”https://t.co/cA51ECGG6E
There's a lot of reasons to talk shit about Kanye West but his new strawberry vanilla swirl hair is fye— King Katz (@_artwerk) December 27, 2016
@Complex first thing I thought of pic.twitter.com/rrJLpgKp5l— Dimeji Babalola (@dimejibabalola) December 26, 2016
Haters are going to hate, we suppose. Hopefully, West will embrace rose gold before 2016 is over. As for his opinions on your opinions? We guess his tweet from September still holds true.
