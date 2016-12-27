Story from Celebrity Beauty

Kanye West Dyed His Hair Pink & Everyone Has An Opinion On It

Courtney E. Smith
If blondes have more fun, Kanye West is looking to be the most fun blond. West debuted a new trio of hair colors today. He now has yellow blonde, white, and pink hair.
His latest look made its debut when paps caught him leaving a movie theater in Los Angeles today. It quickly made its way onto the internet, where opinions on the unexpected new style started flying.

Haters are going to hate, we suppose. Hopefully, West will embrace rose gold before 2016 is over. As for his opinions on your opinions? We guess his tweet from September still holds true.
