Arie Luyendyk, Jr., The Bachelor We Still Haven't Forgiven, Is Married

Hold on to your roses: former Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially married, Us Weekly confirmed. The Bachelor-bred couple exchanged rings on Saturday during a romantic ceremony held at the Haiku Mill in Maui, HI officiated by the show’s host Chris Harrison.
“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Luyendyk told Us ahead of his wedding day. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”
Advertisement
The couple met on season 22 of The Bachelor, when the former race car driver got down on one knee and proposed to Beca Kufrin, only to reveal to her weeks later that he had second thoughts and was instead going to pursue a relationship with Burnham, the then runner-up.
Luyendyk and Burnham subsequently got engaged during the live “After the Final Rose” special in March. This feat earned Luyendyk the title of the worst Bachelor in Bachelor history, previously held by season 18’s Juan Pablo Galavis, and has since been exed out of the hearts of many Bachelor Nation fans. Kufrin went on to become The Bachelorette, later getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.
In addition to Harrison and the couple’s closest family and friends, Bachelor pals Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici were also in attendance at the lavish nuptials.
Despite their rocky relationship beginnings, though, Luyendyk and Burnham seemingly found their happily ever after and appear to be going strong. The newlyweds are also expecting their first child together, a daughter, later this year.
Now, for Bachelor Nation’s sake, let’s hope they enjoy their marital bliss far out of the public eye.
Advertisement