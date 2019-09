Well, Lady Gaga (bearer of said necklace) did steal the show at last night's Golden Globes — but for different reasons. And the marketing machine that is the red carpet resumed its usual programming. Her Valentino haute couture gown that resembled her Star Is Born grandmother Judy Garland's periwinkle number went viral on Instagram and Twitter, as did her hair – but fans weren't happy about Mother Monster losing Best Actress, Drama to the legendary Glenn Close, an upset that took most of the conversation away from what she could have worn anyway. Nevertheless, Gaga's look wasn't daring in the slightest; it wasn't the act of revolution we're so accustomed to when it comes to her sartorial choices. Still, it didn't deter us from cheering on her Hollywood ascendance.