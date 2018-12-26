Calling All Shoppers — It's Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Time!

It's highly likely that you're lying on a sofa somewhere (in your hometown or otherwise), nursing an eggnog- and champagne-induced hangover and the food coma to beat all food comas. It's a well-known fact that the holidays have a way of tiring us out. But when they're all over and done with, there's one thing that can cure even the most intense post-holiday blues: sales.
Boxing Day discounts aren't exactly rare, with retailers around the world offering up a deal or two from now until the new year. But there's no sale quite like Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale.
From December 26th all the way until January 2nd, you can save up to 50% off all your favorite brands — from Sandy Liang to Topshop to Proenza Schouler — while supplies last at Nordstrom. And to save you from the chaos that is any Nordstrom location on the day after Christmas, we're making it easy to get the best deals right from the comfort of your home.
After scouring this sale from top to bottom (yup, 210 pages and all!), we rounded up all the best picks. But don't wait — we're betting they won't last long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.