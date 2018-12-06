Meghan Markle Wore This Aritzia Coat — & Now We Want One, Too

While we won't dignify rumors of a brewing feud between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton (resulting in the Duchess of Sussex moving into a separate royal residence), we will declare that Markle looked amazing at a Wednesday event.
The Duchess of Sussex yesterday attended a meeting with The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) at King’s College London. Her Royal Highness joined university leaders, academics and international scholarship students as they discussed the role of higher education in addressing issues such as human trafficking, modern slavery, gender equality, peace and reconciliation, and climate change. In a speech during the Royal Visit to Fiji in October, The Duchess announced two ACU Gender Grants for the University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University, to fund new learning initiatives aimed at empowering female university staff and promoting gender equality.
The mother-to-be visited with the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London to discuss higher education and female empowerment, and met with a group of students and leaders at King’s College. For the occasion, the Duchess wore a Wilfred for Aritzia Cocoon Coat in Heather Adobo with a black short-sleeved knit dress underneath. According to the product description on Aritiza's website, the coat retails for $328, and is made with an Italian virgin wool and cashmere blend. She casually draped the coat over her shoulders as she talked about such urgent issues as human trafficking, modern slavery, gender equality, peace and climate change.
“We had an excellent discussion about how research can tackle the problems of slavery and human trafficking,” tweeted Professor Laura Hammond, of the SOAS University of London. “Thanks to HRH Duchess of Sussex for joining us!”
This isn't the first time Markle has donned Aritiza's in-house brand Wilfred, either. Shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry, she wore the label for her first-ever public appearance with her then-fiancé. And just like Kate, Markle's selling power seems to be pretty strong. The coat's affordable price, coupled with Aritzia's growing retail presence, means that fans need to move fast if they want to cop this exact look. The color, "Petale," is no longer available, though "Sand Island" and "Heather White" offer a similar vibe.
