Meghan Markle & Beyoncé Have This One Thing In Common

But it was the matching bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and sweeping cape London-based designer Mary Katrantzou designed that really took our breath away. It featured floral, crystal and sequin patchwork made to represent the 54 countries in Africa. “We wanted the outfit to represent both Beyoncé's energy and grace on stage, while celebrating the diversity of Africa,” Katrantzou tells Vogue . “I was honored to be chosen as a female designer,” she continued. “To say she's a hero of mine is an understatement, she means so much to so many of us around the world. After all, she ‘runs the world’.”