How To Always Look Your Best, According To Beyoncé's Stylist

“I try to incorporate [diversity] into my life as a stylist by working with all different shapes and sizes ,” Akers, who recently partnered with Dove to promote its Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant , tells Refinery29. But it's not just her list of stylish ladies that inspires her: Akers likes to pull inspiration from a variety of places, from the girls in the hood — “that’s where every designer is secretly pulling from!” — to older women . “You can tell they’ve have been at it for years,” she says. “Because their earrings match their dress which match their hat, bag, and shoes! That is fashion.”