Beyoncé Wore Menswear To Present Sir & Rumi Carter To The World

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Beyoncé (once again) proved she knows how to break the internet (sorry, Kim), when she wished her newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, a Happy One Month Birthday, confirming that they were born exactly when we thought they were, and giving us a first look at the newest members of the Carter family. This woman is the master of the reveal.
Continuing the concept, vision, and art direction from her nude pregnancy shoot entitled, “I Have Three Hearts,” Beyoncé is holding the babies in front of a floral archway (presumably the same one from her initial announcement photo) wearing an aqua veil and a neon violet floral dress from Paloma Spain.
Alejandro Gómez Palomo, the gender-blurring designer behind the line, made his debut at New York Fashion Week: Mens in February 2017, and earned a nomination for this year's LVMH Prize. The Lemonade singer wearing his work is awesome for two reasons: 1) She's technically using menswear to show off such a feminine and spiritual moment, which is pretty damn cool. In fact, as Vogue pointed out, the dress was photographed on a man for the brand’s spring 2017 lookbook.
“For the community that I represent, the feedback is really important and meaningful…I feel validated, in a way. It means a lot, I think,” Palomo told the magazine.
Second, according to Vogue, even though Beyoncé placed the order and sent her measurements for the piece, Palomo assumed she wouldn’t wear the dress because she got pregnant. “This is a really big surprise, obviously," he said. "I love the picture. It’s just really beautiful. It’s special."
As for the dress the Internet will be talking about for months, Palomo created it from a “vintage silk organza from a really old couture textile shop in Córdoba, Spain” to resemble a “gown in shape of a big fur coat — sleeved and open.” He shared Beyoncé's photo on Instagram (of course), writing, "Never stop dreaming? Congratulations @beyonce for such beautiful babies? I'm so proud ❤."
Welcome to the world, Sir and Rumi.
