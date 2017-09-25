It looks like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will get along just fine in the wardrobe department. Like the Duchess of Cambridge, it looks like Markle – the possible future duchess of somewhere just as illustrious – also has a penchant for affordable clothes. According to PopSugar, for her very first public appearance alongside Prince Harry, Markle wore a dress from Aritzia's in-house label, Wilfred.
The royal couple was seen at the annual Invictus Games' opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada. And while the sporting event, which was established by Harry himself and highlights "wounded, sick, and injured armed service members" from around the world, was the main draw, Markle's wardrobe seemed to be a major player, too.
Markle wore a deep burgundy dress that costs just $185. Featuring a pleated, midi-length skirt and a simple spaghetti-strapped faux-wrap bodice, the look was in line with Markle's usual understated personal style. She topped it off with an oxblood leather biker jacket from Mackage, a brand that she's been spotted in before, and finished the ensemble with a velvet clutch in a matching plummy color. Monochrome dressing never looked so good.
And just like Kate, Markle's selling power seems to be pretty strong. The dress' affordable price coupled with Aritzia's growing retail presence means that fans won't be able to cop the exact same look. The color, "truffle," is already sold out in every size, though Aritzia does offer up the Beaune style in three other colors.
With a track record of polished, pretty looks that don't require royal funds to purchase, Markle's set to be a royal style star all her own.
