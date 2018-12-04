Target Is Bringing Back Some Of Its Black Friday Friday Prices Throughout December

Black Friday has come and gone, and we've already soared through Cyber Week. Well into the first week of December, you may be worrying your opportunities to save big on purchases ahead of the holidays are all over, but that doesn't have to be the case if you do your pre-holiday shopping at Target. Today, the retailer announced that it is bringing December weekend deals back this year, which means shoppers will find special savings on most Saturdays and Sundays through mid-month.
According to Target's official announcement of the December Weekend Deals' return, the retailer specifically chose to offer pre-holiday savings on weekends because that's when most people are crossing items off their holiday shopping lists. "Twice as many guests shop Target on Saturdays and Sundays than on an average weekday," the December Weekend Deals press release noted. Shoppers can expect to see weekend deals on both items they'll need to prepare for holiday entertaining and gifts for everyone on their lists.
Target is kicking off 2018's December Weekend deals this Saturday, December 8. On the 8th and 9th, you can get an additional 25% off kitchen appliances and cookware when you shop at Target stores or online. That means you'll find discounts on mixers that will help you get through any holiday baking you've got to do. Plus, the deal is perfect if you just so happen to have a Chrissy Teigen fan on your gift list, because you'll be able give them a piece or two from her Target-exclusive Cravings line without having to pay full price.
Target's very first December Weekend Deal of the year is valid on all kitchen and cookware items with the exceptions of floor care products, tabletop pieces, kitchen utensils, and bakeware. No coupon or code is necessary to take advantage of the savings. The 25% discount will automatically be applied to your purchase at check out. The holidays may be right around the corner, but Target is far from finished offering the best deals of the season.
