Target Is Extending Its Cyber Monday Deals With 30% Off Home Accessories

Do you need an extra throw blanket for your Netflix binge seshes on the couch? Does your bedroom need about 35% more hygge? Is your fiddle-leaf ficus begging for a basket to hide the plastic nursery pot it came in? Target has you covered, with even more deals on home goods for Cyber Week. That's right, one of our go-to retailers for affordable home goods is giving our wallets time to catch up from Black Friday and Cyber Monday by keeping its sale going. But act fast — like their previous home goods sales, it runs through today only.
Target is taking a full 30% select home goods from all of their in-house brands, including it's modern line Project 62, Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, and beloved basics from Threshold. Their sale covers furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding and linens, rugs, and dining. We've rounded up some of our faves for the sale, so it's time to stock up on all things home for the holidays!