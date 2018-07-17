The Cutest Home Décor Deals From Target's Massive One-Day Sale

Over the past several years, Target has proven itself a worthy contender against high-end home décor stores. Recently, the retail chain has partnered with different brands to create coveted home goods collections. If you were wowed by Target's collaborations with Opalhouse, Project 62, and Oh Joy!, and have often wished you could snag every last piece in the various collections — well, today might just be your chance.
Right now, Target is holding a one-day-only sale (its answer to Amazon Prime Day) on all sorts of different products. Most exciting for all the nesters who have long been admiring those décor collabs, the store is offering 30% off all items by Target-exclusive home brands. Yep, that includes the ones we listed above and then some. Plus, Target is offering free 2-day shipping. Sound familiar?
The one-day sale, which ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT, might be the perfect opportunity to finally buy some of those Target-exclusive home items. Now, we just have to find some space in our apartments.
Take a look ahead to see our picks.
