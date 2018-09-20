The Best Under $30 Finds From Chrissy Teigen's New Target Line

It's official: Chrissy Teigen can do it all. The model, foodie, mother of two, and best-selling cookbook author just debuted a chic kitchen and tableware line at Target. You can already see all the enviable offerings (and prices) online, but you can't officially shop the goods until September 30. The perfect-for-fall products range from hygge-hued prep tools to sleek pots and softly-shaped serving dishes, all on-a-budget price.
Ahead we've selected our favorite under $30 finds from Teigen's new collection that Target describes as a, "natural extension of her passion for food." What better way to prep, cook, and serve your way through all of Cravings: Hungry For More's banging recipes than with goods created and curated by the celebrity author herself? Scroll on to take stock for filling your future shopping carts with the ten best and most affordable buys. (Teigen's personal go-to kitchen knife included.) And, set yourself a reminder for September 30 — we're guessing the new goods will sell out fast.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.