Here's What We Know About Target's Black Friday Deals

We know it feels like November just started yesterday, but believe it or not, Black Friday — as in, the shopping holiday to end all shopping holidays — is just around the corner. Which is why now's the perfect time to begin assembling a game plan for making the most out of the myriad sales that will undoubtedly begin filling your inbox in the coming days.
Of all the places offering deep discounts — and trust us, there are many — Target may be the best spot for one-stop shopping. Think about it: Where else can you find something for literally everyone on your list, from your grandfather to your niece to your BFF? While Target has yet to release its full range of Black Friday deals, they've graciously given us all a sneak peak — scroll through our picks below.
In terms of the fine print, purchases can be made on Target.com on November 21 beginning at midnight (set those alarms!), while in-store sale hours will begin on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and last through 1 a.m. On the 23rd, which is the actual Black Friday, many locations will open at 7 a.m. These times apply to your local time zone, of course, and are subject to change.
Target has announced that their Black Friday sale will be extended over Saturday and Sunday with special deals on holiday items and, according to a press release, "stuff that almost never goes on sale." If your interest is piqued, check out your local Target store or Target.com this weekend to see what they're offering up. You can also get $25 off when you spend $75 on tree trimmings and other holiday decor.