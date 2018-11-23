What To Buy At Macy's Black Friday Sale, For Yourself Or To Put Under The Tree

Black Friday, by its very nature, almost always tends to be a little overwhelming. Even if you’re shopping online (and, to be honest, is there any other way to shop?) it’s hard not to get emotionally invested in certain items that, inevitably, get pulled from your grasp at the last moment.
But being emotionally invested can be a good thing when a sale has enough great stuff to go around — like, for example, Macy’s Black Friday sale. The sale is so full of clothing essentials like winter coats, handbags, hoodies, dresses, jeans, and all-purpose tops from brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and North Face, it might be hard for you to pick through them yourself. But don’t worry, because we’ve done the hard work for you. Check out Refinery29’s top picks, both for gift-giving and self-gifting, from the Macy’s Black Friday sale right here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.