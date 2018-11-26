Black Friday and Cyber Monday are shopping days dedicated to holiday sales that annually take place after Thanksgiving. But lately, the former day-long celebrations have grown into week-long events — events that retailers are christening, "Black Friday and Cyber Monday Week." Mega site Amazon is at the forefront of alleviating our shopping-associated stress by turning the once fierce and frenzied store holidays into more palatable and gradual, at-home affairs with a boatload of stretched out deal drops.
In addition to sales on popular tech gear and essential kitchen gadgets, Amazon is also currently offering an impressive lineup of discounted home buys — with as much as 80% off a wide selection of goods, including items from cult-favorite brand exclusives like Rivet and Stone & Beam. The slashed-price finds range from big-ticket furniture to artful area rugs, rustic coffee tables, stylish ottomans with secret storage, mattresses, unique decor pieces, and much more.
No need to put your shoes on, just sit down and check out the best of Amazon's Cyber Monday Week home buys available ahead. This year, we're staying home post-Turkey Day and shopping in slippers while the sales continue to simmer on through the end of November.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.