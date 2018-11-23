Yeah, yeah — we've heard it all: "Whoever said laughter is the best medicine has never tried shopping;" "shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist;" "life isn't perfect but your outfit can be;" etc., etc. While we could argue both sides of all of those points, we'll simply agree that, yes, retail therapy is a pretty good form of self-love. But, particularly during the holidays, buying gifts for others feels just as good, if not better, than treating oneself. Don't believe us? Try it. And when it comes to people who are notoriously difficult to shop for — ahem, men — try East Dane. It's like killing ten birds with one stone; you'll find a gift for every man here.
In short: East Dane is Shopbop's brother, of sorts. Back in 2013, the Amazon-owned e-tailer opened its mens's counterpart that sells contemporary menswear and competitors like Mr. Porter and Nordstrom Men's have been shook ever since. When it comes to prices, its spectrum of designers is vast: Carhartt WIP, Prada, J. Crew, Versace, Levi's — the list goes on and on. But most importantly, it's Amazon Prime-eligible, which means fast shipping and free returns.
Since it's that time of year (cough, Black Friday), East Dane is offering some pretty sweet sales, so we figured now was a good time to let you know that the guy who claims he "already has everything" could actually use a little more. Like, a multicolored universal adapter, a crisp, apple red cashmere beanie, a luxury bath robe (all of which, by the way, you can find in the slideshow ahead). If you're not sold yet, click on. Good gifts await.
