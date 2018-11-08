What Ivanka Did This Week: Trump Rallies & Trademarks For Voting Machines
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, November 4
Ivanka Trump spent a good amount of time on Twitter, posting about everything from the economy to a pretty picture of trees captioned "fall."
She also endorsed Rep. Kristi Noem for governor of South Dakota in a tweet ahead of the midterm election. It was one of her few public forays into campaigning this year. A few days before, she had traveled to Iowa to stump for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was running for reelection after signing the nation's most restrictive abortion ban into effect.
Monday, November 5
Ivanka joined her father at campaign stops in Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri for a final pitch to voters ahead of the election.
Ohio✈️Indiana✈️Missouri ?????? pic.twitter.com/Xn51CudZUt— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 6, 2018
Tuesday, November 6
The first daughter was excited about the midterm election in a short video where she encouraged her followers to go to the polls. "One of the great privileges of being American is having your voice heard," she said in the video posted on Twitter. "Get out and vote. Don't let the rain stop you!"
It was also reported that the Chinese government had approved 16 trademark applications from the White House senior adviser. The news raised eyebrows, since she shut down her namesake brand back in the summer after questions over potential conflicts of interest and criticism over her brand's clothing being made overseas. The trademarks included voting machines, shoes, nursing homes, wedding dresses, sausage casing, among other products.
Wednesday, November 7
Ivanka celebrated the outcome of the election, which saw a record number of candidates make history. "Both political parties got good news yesterday," she wrote on Twitter, referring to how Democrats flipped the House while Republicans retained control of the Senate, "but the real winner was America." She added: "With record turnout and sky-high participation, we saw an engaged, plugged-in democratic process at work. Today, it's time to come together as Americans and work toward solutions that benefit all!"
The message was very different from her father's, who threatened to retaliate if Democrats use their new power to keep him in check, including investigating his financial dealings.
Ivanka also celebrated that the state of Florida passed an amendment banning commercial dog racing.
Congratulations @LaraLeaTrump and @PamBondi for your tireless advocacy to (successfully and overwhelmingly!) help win approval for an amendment that bans commercial dog racing in FL, a State that’s home to 11 of the Country’s 17 remains active dog tracks.https://t.co/7n9vsfas6h— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 7, 2018
Thursday, November 8
In light of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA, which left 12 dead, Ivanka retweeted a presidential proclamation saying the American flag should be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.
