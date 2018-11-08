12 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In California Bar

A gunman killed at least 11 patrons and a sheriff’s deputy late Wednesday in a mass shooting at a bar holding at an event for college students in Thousand Oaks, CA, officials said. The attack is the second mass shooting in the nation in less than two weeks.
Authorities identified the shooter as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine. When he opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, at least 100 people were inside the venue. He used a .45-caliber handgun, which he purchased legally, and added an extended magazine. Long was found dead of an apparent suicide and officials said they believe there's no additional threat.
The sheriff's deputy who was killed was identified as Sgt. Ron Helus, a husband and father who was hoping to retire soon after 29 years on the force. Other victims include 22-year-old Cody Coffman, an umpire; 18-year-old Alaina Housley, niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley; and 23-year-old Justin Meeks, who worked as a bouncer at Borderline Bar and Grill.
The White House confirmed it had been briefed about the situation. President Donald Trump addressed the shooting on Twitter, writing: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead." [Editor's note: Authorities have only identified 12 dead at the moment.] He added: "Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar. Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement."
The Borderline Bar and Grill is a popular country and western dance hall in the area. The attack there happened just over a year after a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas. According to the Daily Beast, some of the patrons at Borderline were survivors of the Las Vegas massacre.
Those looking for information about their loved ones can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650. A Family Assistance Center has also been set up at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center. The address is 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 91362.
