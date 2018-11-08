12 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In California Bar

A gunman killed at least 11 bar patrons and a sheriff’s deputy late Wednesday in a mass shooting at a bar holding at an event for college students in Thousand Oaks, CA, officials said. The attack is the second mass shooting in the nation in less than two weeks.
Authorities said that the gunman, who has yet to be named but was a described as a white male, is dead. When he opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, at least 100 people were inside the venue. Official said they believe there's no additional threat.
The sheriff's deputy who was killed was identified as Sgt. Ron Helus, a husband and father who was hoping to retire soon after 29 years in the force. No additional information about the other victims is known at this time.
The White House confirmed it had been briefed about the situation. President Donald Trump addressed the shooting on Twitter, writing: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead." [Editor's note: Authorities have only identified 12 dead at the moment.]
He added: "Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar. Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement."
The Borderline Bar and Grill is a popular country and western dance hall in the area. The attack there happened just over a year after a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
