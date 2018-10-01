I Survived The Las Vegas Shooting. One Year Later, Here's What I've Learned.

I can never tell you how grateful I am to Ben and Jackie, a couple checking into their hotel only to be met by two dirty, bloody strangers begging for a ride. Or to Laura at the Hyatt in Ontario, CA, for her kindness while we waited for our Uber. Or to the sisters who returned my phone the next day and had helped shield us and others that night. Or the Cedar Sinai staff who helped with my arm and were so gentle with my pain – both physically and emotionally. Or my work family for immediately donating $10,000 to the victim’s fund. Or my family, friends, church, colleagues, and strangers who reached out and were there with us as we dealt with the aftermath. Or the Excalibur hotel staff who made sure all of our left belongings were shipped back to us. Or Debbie, the amazing FBI agent that returned my lost boots (the boots that caused me to fall and break my arm BUT were absolutely a part of my lifesaving timing) to me just a month ago. There aren’t words that accurately depict what I want to say to all of you – so I’ll simply say that I hope that your kindness is returned to you tenfold.