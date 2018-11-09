These Are The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Shooting

At least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire late Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA. The attack is the nation's second mass shooting in less than two weeks.
Police identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine. Officials believe he died by suicide. It's unclear how many Long wounded in the attack, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said about 22 people had been transported to hospitals in the area. According to the Daily Beast, some of the patrons were survivors of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead in October 2017.
Ahead, what we know so far about the victims of the shooting. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.