What Ivanka Did This Week: Birthday Parties, Lawsuits & Campaigning In Nevada

Saturday, October 27
After a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people, Ivanka took to Twitter to send a message of solidarity. "America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite. All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh," she wrote. "We must unite against hatred & evil. God bless those affected."
Sunday, October 28
Ivanka shared a picture of the White House's American flag flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the synagogue shooting, following a proclamation from her father President Donald Trump.
Monday, October 29
Four investors filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, alleging the Trumps violated federal anti-racketeering law.
The first daughter retweeted a post from the official White House account including a story about her visit to Kentucky last week.
She also touted the final report of the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, an initiative she championed in February 2017, before officially joining the White House as a senior adviser to the president.
Page Six reported Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner attended the 50th birthday party of Hugh Jackman. The actor said: "I’ve been friends with them for 15 years so I am sure they were happy not to talk politics for a night."
Tuesday, October 30
The first daughter celebrated her 37th birthday.
Ivanka and her husband also traveled with President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to Pittsburgh, despite opposition from city officials and members of the Jewish community. There, they paid respect to the victims of Saturday's shooting and met with first responders.
The New York Times reports that Kushner, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, and Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before marrying, worked behind the scenes to shape the president's response to the tragedy. Last year, his failure to condemn white nationalists and anti-Semitism after the violence in Charlottesville, VA was heavily criticized.
Wednesday, October 31
Ivanka helped host an event at the White House related to the administration's Pledge to America’s Workers campaign.
Thursday, November 1
Ivanka tweeted about the economy. She also traveled to Reno, NV to campaign for Sen. Dean Heller, who is locked in one of the most competitive races this midterm election. If Rep. Jacky Rosen defeats Heller, it would help Democrats get at chance at regaining control of the Senate.
