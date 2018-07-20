What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day. Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Tuesday, July 17
• Ivanka visited a kids' cybersecurity camp to promote STEM and vocational education. She also linked to a new White House Council of Economic Advisers report that outlines the importance of "reskilling America's workers for the jobs of the future."
Great visit to GenCyber Camp today w/ Sec Wilson where we met w/ educators & students passionate about STEM! GenCyber’s goal is to increase interest in cybersecurity careers + diversity in the cybersecurity workforce - critical to the US’s economic prosperity + national security. pic.twitter.com/1byLAmtqys— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 17, 2018
Wednesday, July 18
Joined Sen @RickSantorum, @SenChrisDodd & other thought leaders @BPC_Bipartisan to encourage open+bipartisan dialogue on Paid Family Leave. Each discussion brings us one step closer to developing a policy that supports working families & can garner enough consensus to become law. pic.twitter.com/nV5cPekpuv— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 18, 2018
• After promoting one of her father's "hire American" initiatives, Ivanka was widely criticized because her brand's clothing is made overseas.
The Democratic National Committee issued a strong statement, calling her a hypocrite: "While Ivanka Trump is busy writing op-eds calling on American companies to 'create more jobs, strengthen our economy, and restore hopeful futures to countless families,' workers in countries like Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India are busy too — working in conditions below industry standards to manufacture clothing and shoes for the first daughter’s namesake brand."
In launching a National Workforce Strategy @realDonaldTrump and this Admin are working to fill vacant American jobs with American workers; many of whom have been on the sidelines of our economy & deserve an opportunity to work + thrive:— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 18, 2018
• In a cabinet meeting, President Trump complained that Ivanka doesn't get enough credit for her work because she's his daughter. "Wow. So if that were Ivanka 'Smith,' the press would say that was totally brilliant," he said, according to a pool report. "As Ivanka Trump, they'll say, 'Oh, she was okay.'"
Honored to address the Cabinet today to discuss tomorrow’s Executive Order signing and the launch of the National Council for the American Worker. This public-private sector initiative will create enhanced employment opportunities and ensure greater economic security for all Americans. #WorkforceDevelopment
Thursday, July 19
• With Ivanka's support, the president signed an executive order creating the National Council for the American Worker, with the goal "to prioritize and expand workforce development so that we can create and fill American jobs with American workers."
• Ivanka went on CNBC to promote jobs development.
Ivanka Trump and P-tech student Robert Felder talk about a program that provides real skills training to high school students. https://t.co/VjtgFWWsok pic.twitter.com/IfJR8SnLuA— CNBC (@CNBC) July 19, 2018
23 companies joined @realDonaldTrump to launch “Our Pledge to America’s Workers” and committed to creating +3.8 MILLION jobs + career opportunities for students and workers! More to come...— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 20, 2018
? @WhiteHouse official photographer pic.twitter.com/iK7YCtvYJ3
Friday, July 20
• Ivanka appeared on Fox News to discuss the executive order.
.@IvankaTrump: "3.8 million jobs were committed to yesterday by the private sector with no government funding." pic.twitter.com/AFn9cWJkJd— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2018
• BuzzFeed News noted that Ivanka has "managed to stay far away from anything related to Russia," amid a heated news week that included Trump's press conference with Putin on Monday.
