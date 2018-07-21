Story from US News

What Ivanka Did This Week: "Hire American" (& Distract Us From Russia)

Natalie Gontcharova
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day. Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Tuesday, July 17
• Ivanka visited a kids' cybersecurity camp to promote STEM and vocational education. She also linked to a new White House Council of Economic Advisers report that outlines the importance of "reskilling America's workers for the jobs of the future."
Wednesday, July 18
• Ivanka joined a Bipartisan Policy Center panel on paid family leave.
• After promoting one of her father's "hire American" initiatives, Ivanka was widely criticised because her brand's clothing is made overseas.
The Democratic National Committee issued a strong statement, calling her a hypocrite: "While Ivanka Trump is busy writing op-eds calling on American companies to 'create more jobs, strengthen our economy, and restore hopeful futures to countless families,' workers in countries like Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India are busy too — working in conditions below industry standards to manufacture clothing and shoes for the first daughter’s namesake brand."
• In a cabinet meeting, President Trump complained that Ivanka doesn't get enough credit for her work because she's his daughter. "Wow. So if that were Ivanka 'Smith,' the press would say that was totally brilliant," he said, according to a pool report. "As Ivanka Trump, they'll say, 'Oh, she was okay.'"
Thursday, July 19
• With Ivanka's support, the president signed an executive order creating the National Council for the American Worker, with the goal "to prioritise and expand workforce development so that we can create and fill American jobs with American workers."
• Ivanka went on CNBC to promote jobs development.
Friday, July 20
• Ivanka appeared on Fox News to discuss the executive order.
• BuzzFeed News noted that Ivanka has "managed to stay far away from anything related to Russia," amid a heated news week that included Trump's press conference with Putin on Monday.
