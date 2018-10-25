What Ivanka Did This Week: New Profile Pic! Who Dis?
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, October 21
• Ivanka changed her Twitter profile pic this week. This one looks happier and more relatable (just like the focus group suggested!).
Monday, October 22
• Posted a love tweet to husband Jared Kushner with a link to his recent interview on CNN about Middle East policy, writing, "I am continuously impressed by his incredible work ethic, laser focus and quiet achievement as he serves our great Country." In that interview, Kushner said, "Anyone with Ivanka would be a power couple. ... Ivanka is brilliant. ... Working together has given me an even greater appreciation for just how effective she is."
So proud of Jared for everything he has accomplished in 22 months at the White House.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 23, 2018
I am continuously impressed by his incredible work ethic, laser focus and quiet achievement as he serves our great Country: https://t.co/xeSsRndtpQ
Wednesday, October 24
• Ivanka condemned the sending of explosive devices to Trump critics like Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, and CNN. Both her father and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, strongly implied that the media is to blame, without basis in fact.
• Met with a group of student scientists and engineers to promote STEM education.
Thursday, October 25
• It looks like a romantic week for Ivanka and Jared. She posted a tribute to him on their ninth wedding anniversary.
• Ivanka goofed around on Insta Stories.
• Ivanka traveled to Gulfport, Mississippi, to discuss early childhood education and workforce training with state and community officials. President Trump held a rally in Mississippi on October 3, where he endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Today’s discussion with local leaders in Mississippi focused on sharing best practices and developing new solutions to our country’s childcare needs.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 25, 2018
Thank you for sharing your valuable perspectives! pic.twitter.com/Zx2gPwGueh
Look forward to being with @IvankaTrump on the Mississippi Gulf Coast today as part of her work on issues important to children and working families in our state and around the country. https://t.co/8H7U0Pois5 pic.twitter.com/rv9liq1eZz— U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 25, 2018
• On Friday, Ivanka is headed for Kentucky, where she plans to visit three job training centers with Gov. Matt Bevin.
