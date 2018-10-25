What Ivanka Did This Week: New Profile Pic! Who Dis?
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
So proud of Jared for everything he has accomplished in 22 months at the White House.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 23, 2018
I am continuously impressed by his incredible work ethic, laser focus and quiet achievement as he serves our great Country: https://t.co/xeSsRndtpQ
Today’s discussion with local leaders in Mississippi focused on sharing best practices and developing new solutions to our country’s childcare needs.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 25, 2018
Thank you for sharing your valuable perspectives! pic.twitter.com/Zx2gPwGueh
Look forward to being with @IvankaTrump on the Mississippi Gulf Coast today as part of her work on issues important to children and working families in our state and around the country. https://t.co/8H7U0Pois5 pic.twitter.com/rv9liq1eZz— U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 25, 2018