What Ivanka Did This Week: Birthday Parties, Lawsuits & Campaigning In Nevada
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2018
All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh.
We must unite against hatred & evil.
God bless those affected
As a mark of solemn respect for the victims at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA, POTUS issued a Proclamation that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House, at all military posts & naval stations & on all naval vessels of the Federal Govt pic.twitter.com/ltA3Lemd3u— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 28, 2018
.@IvankaTrump on the American Dream: “There are multiple paths and we want to celebrate and equally honor those individual paths.”— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2018
More on her visit Friday to Morehead State University and job centers in eastern Kentucky: https://t.co/T4iWO20grw
Thank you all for yesterday’s warm birthday wishes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aQgkvQDcRy— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2018
Today, I traveled with the President, First Lady, Secretary Mnuchin and my husband Jared to Pittsburgh to pay our respects at The Tree of Life synagogue and visit with first responders.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2018
We saw firsthand a community that has suffered the unimaginable but remains united and strong.
.@IvankaTrump has worked alongside the President on the Pledge to America's Workers, resulting in over 6 MILLION new opportunities in just over 3 months. pic.twitter.com/kn2mKM9Lz4— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2018