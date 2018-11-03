Ivanka Trump Campaigns For The Governor Who Signed America's Most Restrictive Abortion Ban

Ivanka Trump is at it again. After a year in which the President’s daughter and advisor said and promised a lot of things but ended up doing very little, Trump has decided to endorse Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, who is running for reelection after signing the most restrictive abortion ban in the country into effect.
The tweet is typical of Trump, shellacked with a “girl power” tone meant to highlight the fact that Reynolds is the first female governor of Iowa, while also promoting Republican standbys like tax cuts and being “pro-growth.” It makes no mention of the abortion restriction.
As the FIRST female Governor of Iowa, @IAGovernor cut taxes, balanced the budget (with a 127 m surplus!) & fostered a pro-growth environment where incomes are rising & unemployment is 2nd lowest in the Country!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 2, 2018
Proud to be in Des Moines to support my friend. Vote for Reynolds! https://t.co/dl3Li24Vs4
The abortion bill, signed by Reynolds in May of this year, bans all abortions after six weeks with exceptions for victims of rape and incest, but little else. This cutoff is because a heartbeat can supposedly be detected in a fetus at six weeks time, which is why the bill, and ones like it, are often referred to as “heartbeat bills.” But six weeks often passes before most women know they are pregnant.
Trump, despite her frequent vocal support for women and love for #GirlBoss-esque inspirational quotes, is certainly no friend of any woman who wants control of her own body. If that sounds like you, and you can vote, make sure you do so on November 6.
