Ivanka Trump Campaigns For The Governor Who Signed America's Most Restrictive Abortion Ban

Sara Hendricks
Photo: Mark Wilson/ Getty Images.
Ivanka Trump is at it again. After a year in which the President’s daughter and advisor said and promised a lot of things but ended up doing very little, Trump has decided to endorse Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, who is running for reelection after signing the most restrictive abortion ban in the country into effect.
Trump made a visit to Iowa on Friday to stump for Reynolds, who, according to a recent Iowa Poll, is currently deadlocked against Democrat Fred Hubbell. In a tweet, Trump said she was “proud” to be in Des Moines to “support [her] friend.”
The tweet is typical of Trump, shellacked with a “girl power” tone meant to highlight the fact that Reynolds is the first female governor of Iowa, while also promoting Republican standbys like tax cuts and being “pro-growth.” It makes no mention of the abortion restriction.
The abortion bill, signed by Reynolds in May of this year, bans all abortions after six weeks with exceptions for victims of rape and incest, but little else. This cutoff is because a heartbeat can supposedly be detected in a foetus at six weeks time, which is why the bill, and ones like it, are often referred to as “heartbeat bills.” But six weeks often passes before most women know they are pregnant.
Trump, despite her frequent vocal support for women and love for #GirlBoss-esque inspirational quotes, is certainly no friend of any woman who wants control of her own body.
