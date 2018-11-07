Ariana Grande's New Music Video Revealed A Lot — Including Two Tattoos

It hasn't even been three full months since Ariana Grande released her fourth studio album Sweetener, and fans are already expecting a second album before the end of the year. But even though Twitter can't stop theorizing about the untitled AG5, we're not over the Sweetener era just yet — and neither is Grande.
After weeks of teasing, Grande dropped the music video for "breathin," her latest single off Sweetener. And to no one's surprise, it's filled with clouds, cat-eyes, and hair (so much hair). Already racking up more than 400,000 views, the dreamy visual that accompanies the even dreamier song is dripping in hidden messages — and we don't just mean the song leaks or her metaphorical baggage. Since we know you already hit replay, it's time to take a closer look, because Grande's biggest reveal in "breathin" includes two tattoos nestled behind the singer's right ear. (You can spot both at 2:22.)
So, what do they mean? Well, in true Grande form, each one is dainty and almost undetectable to the human eye. But if you look closely enough, you'll see that one says "REM" and the other is a heart. The former, as most super fans will know, is Grande's favorite song off Sweetener. And the latter? Well, it's just cute, and that seems pretty on brand for Grande's growing tattoo collection (see: her hand tattoos).
Grande may be saying "Thank u, next" to her ex-boyfriends (and the tattoos about them), but it's clear her most important relationship right now is with the album that brought her back to life this year. And if the upcoming tour didn't prove it, then her new tattoos did.
