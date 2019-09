Ariana Grande's New Music Video Revealed A Lot — Including Two Tattoos

After weeks of teasing, Grande dropped the music video for "breathin," her latest single off Sweetener. And to no one's surprise, it's filled with clouds, cat-eyes, and hair (so much hair). Already racking up more than 400,000 views, the dreamy visual that accompanies the even dreamier song is dripping in hidden messages — and we don't just mean the song leaks or her metaphorical baggage. Since we know you already hit replay, it's time to take a closer look, because Grande's biggest reveal in "breathin" includes two tattoos nestled behind the singer's right ear. (You can spot both at 2:22.)