This past July, the J.Crew Group, made up of J.Crew and Madewell , announced its plans to rollout extended sizing across both websites (J.Crew now carries up to 40% of its collections in expanded sizing). But instead of taking on the task alone, J.Crew partnered up with Universal Standard for the inaugural launch, sending out a message that it's serious about its new dedication to plus-sizing . Of the collaboration J.Crew commented, "We’ve partnered with Universal Standard to glean best practices as we work to perfect our own approach to fit and size across the J.Crew assortment...We are excited to continue to work together to take down the barriers that keep millions of American women from participating in style." A smart move since Universal Standard's become a well-known plus-size brand since it launched in 2015 and most recently made a splash with its new collection available in an unprecedented range of sizing from 00-40.