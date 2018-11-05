J.Crew's wildly successful partnership with Universal Standard is back, baby. On the heels of the collaborative launch this past summer, the two have launched a second round just in time for the holidays. Available starting today, the eight piece line-up includes an assortment of holiday friendly coats, dresses, tees, and skirts appropriate for both your everyday wardrobe and your party dressing needs. As with the last collection, all items from the collab will range from sizes XXS - 5X (00 - 32).
This past July, the J.Crew Group, made up of J.Crew and Madewell, announced its plans to rollout extended sizing across both websites (J.Crew now carries up to 40% of its collections in expanded sizing). But instead of taking on the task alone, J.Crew partnered up with Universal Standard for the inaugural launch, sending out a message that it's serious about its new dedication to plus-sizing. Of the collaboration J.Crew commented, "We’ve partnered with Universal Standard to glean best practices as we work to perfect our own approach to fit and size across the J.Crew assortment...We are excited to continue to work together to take down the barriers that keep millions of American women from participating in style." A smart move since Universal Standard's become a well-known plus-size brand since it launched in 2015 and most recently made a splash with its new collection available in an unprecedented range of sizing from 00-40.
Where there's been a trend of retailers taking the faulty approach of merely "sizing up" or capping their extended collections at a certain size, J.Crew's approach can only help to create better product. According to J.Crew, the partnership leverages Universal Standard’s well-functioning size method, a "highly technical approach to micrograding by size to ensure that each design is tailored for the real, diverse spectrum of the American woman."
Be the first to shop the collection with our exclusive look ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.