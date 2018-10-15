Avid fashion and Disney fans alike will remember “The Happiest Show on Earth” spectacle Humberto Leon and Carol Lim put on earlier this year. Using Disneyland's Toontown as a backdrop for their Spring 2018 runway, the Opening Ceremony co-founders showed how the family-friendly face has become a symbolic reminder that fashion can be both fun and cool.
While OC also showed off its spring see-now, buy-now collection, the show's scene-stealer was the unveiling of the fall 2018 Disney x Opening Ceremony ready-to-wear collection. Blending the Opening Ceremony DNA of edgy silhouettes and quirky graphics, Leon and Lim captured their own fantastical take on a beloved childhood character. The collection features bold faux fur coats with oversized polka dots, sweatpants featuring Leon's own hand-drawn Mickeys that took a page out of the Disney archives, mouse ears peeking over the shoulders of a-line mini dresses, and over-the-top taffeta pieces pieces showing the mouse in action. And luckily, we no longer have to wait to get our hands on it.
In case you haven't heard, or seen, Mickey's celebrating his 90th anniversary next month. To honor the True Original's birthday, Disney has been whipping up a myriad of collaborations be it fashion, food, or even an experiential art instillation. But OC's clothing collaboration definitely takes the cake for originality.
While we're still going to have to wait on a few pieces from the collection to be released (like the too-cute fuzzy Mickey purse), some of the core highlights from the show are available to shop starting today. Check out the full lookbook here and shop the happiest collection on earth up ahead.