While OC also showed off its spring see-now, buy-now collection, the show's scene-stealer was the unveiling of the fall 2018 Disney x Opening Ceremony ready-to-wear collection. Blending the Opening Ceremony DNA of edgy silhouettes and quirky graphics, Leon and Lim captured their own fantastical take on a beloved childhood character. The collection features bold faux fur coats with oversized polka dots, sweatpants featuring Leon's own hand-drawn Mickeys that took a page out of the Disney archives, mouse ears peeking over the shoulders of a-line mini dresses, and over-the-top taffeta pieces pieces showing the mouse in action. And luckily, we no longer have to wait to get our hands on it.