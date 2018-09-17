A couple who agreed to wed during the summer of surprise celebrity engagements is celebrating another milestone together... and looking very sweet doing it.
Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is wishing her hubby-to-be Nick Jonas (whom she has rocked a sparkly rock from since August) a very happy birthday, in a very PDA-filled way. In an Instagram Chopra posted on Sunday, the TV star revealed a cuddly picture of her and Jonas enjoying what appears to be a baseball game in Dallas.
Chopra kept the caption simple:
"Happy birthday baby," the actress wrote on the photo of her smooching his cheek.
Fans couldn't help but gush over Chopra's public display — over two million people liked the pic.
"Perfect couple and so deserving of each other," wrote one fan on Instagram.
"They are the cutest," another added.
"The CUTEST POST," wrote a third. "We stan a power couple."
This was actually just one of two photos of the couple that Chopra posted to the social media platform. She also revealed a picture from Jonas' "birthday hang," which featured a squad celebrating the "Jealous" singer's big day in Anaheim, California.
Chopra and Jonas may seem to have had a whirlwind romance, but this relationship has actually was brewing for quite some time. The two were first spotted out together at the Met Gala in 2017, but firmly stated that they were simply attending the event as Ralph Lauren-wearing friends and not romantic partners. It was almost exactly a year later that fans noticed the two were looking extra cozy in photos and wondered what was up. Then, in August of 2018, the pair confirmed their engagement, not long after Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson leveled-up their own relationship and Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber also decided to get hitched.
Though the stars previously kept their romance quiet, lately, they have been all over one another's social media feeds. Recently, they visited St. Catherine's home for Orphans in India together, and documented each other dancing alongside the residents on Instagram.
Let's hope that Chopra and Jonas' next year is just as full of love.
