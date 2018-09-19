You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Boxers: No longer reserved just for men. Richer Poorer, the same brand whose comfortable bralette has become a cult favorite, dropped a collection of "femme boxers" on August 28 and they've been a runaway hit. You may have some boyshort underwear in your rotation already, but these are even more full coverage, perfect for lounging around the house or days when you just want to be 100% cozy. Because who says only guys should get to wear boxers?
Richer Poorer's take on the style, coming in at just $28 and made of a super-soft cotton blend, sold out in just 10 days. In fact, they were so popular that they tripled Richer Poorer's average weekly sales on its website upon launching. Plus, the brand claims they're wearable under skirts and sheer dresses (in addition to just on your couch).
Click ahead to shop the restock while you still can, along with some similar options. It's time to claim comfortable underwear as ours for the taking.