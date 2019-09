Boxers: No longer reserved just for men. Richer Poorer , the same brand whose comfortable bralette has become a cult favorite, dropped a collection of "femme boxers" on August 28 and they've been a runaway hit. You may have some boyshort underwear in your rotation already, but these are even more full coverage, perfect for lounging around the house or days when you just want to be 100% cozy. Because who says only guys should get to wear boxers?