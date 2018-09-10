Ellen DeGeneres Just Launched A Line With Walmart & It's All About Inclusivity

Your favorite female comedian, dancer, and talk-show host can officially add fashion mogul to her list of accomplishments. While it may not be Ellen DeGeneres's first foray into design — her lifestyle brand ED by Ellen launched in 2015 — her most recent collaboration is pretty major. On Monday, DeGeneres debuted a line of clothing, shoes ,and accessories with none other than American empire, Walmart. And in true Walmart fashion, everything rings in at under $30.
The collection, coined EV1 (as in, made for everyone) was, according to DeGeneres, inspired by "inclusiveness." She tells Refinery29 that she "wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible." And with the number of Walmart locations scattered across the country, we're guessing this feat shouldn't be too difficult to achieve. From under-$25 denim to graphic tees promoting love and unity, stopping at just one piece is highly unlikely. But if you have to cut down your shopping cart, here's a hint: Ellen's favorites are "the Love denim jacket and the Love T-shirt." So what are you waiting for? Click ahead to shop the pieces before they sell out.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.