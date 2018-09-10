Ellen DeGeneres Just Launched A Line With Walmart & It's All About Inclusivity

The collection, coined EV1 (as in, made for everyone) was, according to DeGeneres, inspired by "inclusiveness." She tells Refinery29 that she "wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible." And with the number of Walmart locations scattered across the country, we're guessing this feat shouldn't be too difficult to achieve. From under-$25 denim to graphic tees promoting love and unity, stopping at just one piece is highly unlikely. But if you have to cut down your shopping cart, here's a hint: Ellen's favorites are "the Love denim jacket and the Love T-shirt." So what are you waiting for? Click ahead to shop the pieces before they sell out.