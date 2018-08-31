This story was originally published August 31, 2018
If you're an Ulta Beauty newbie — having somehow ignored the cult store while shopping for mascara or the latest trending device — we're about to drop some major money-saving knowledge on you. Sure, the chain has had fans excited about a few big BOGO flash sales as of late, plus that announcement about Kylie Cosmetics, but nothing can compare to its biannual 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
The sale is better than ever this season, filled with tons of cult makeup and skin-care products — and they're all marked down to 50% off! Starting on September 2, you'll find new can't-miss deals on all your staples each day. (Yes, the deals change daily, so it's best to plan ahead.) We're talking about Becca's wildly-popular Shimmering Skin Perfector liquid highlighter for just $20 and our favorite gel-cream moisturizer by Clinique for less than half that.
The 21 Days of Beauty Sale officially begins this Sunday online and in stores, and runs through the 22nd. Mark your calendars and set an alarm, but not before you check out some of the deals, ahead.
