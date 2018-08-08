This Is Not A Drill: Ulta Is Having A Flash Beauty Sale Right Now

Finding out your favorite store is having a one day flash sale is like oversleeping the morning of your SATs. You're flustered, hurried, and out of your mind worried that you won't make it in time. Luckily, Ulta Beauty's Forever Fabulous sale won't lock you out if you arrive five minutes after start time, but it will certainly still test your speed and patience. Luckily, we've got a plan just for you.
Ready for the details? Today's sale ends in just a few hours and is only online, so to shave a few minutes of your decision-making process, we created the perfect guide to shopping the sale fast. Whether you shop our favorites or not, here's a sneak peek of what you can expect: 20% off all Philosophy skin care, 50% off Living Proof, 40% off Tarte palettes, and enough BOGO deals to last a lifetime (although, this sale won't).
Click ahead to check out everything we're buying.
