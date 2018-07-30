Tarte Just Announced A 25% Off Sale On Everything

Raise your hand if you're looking for a little cosmic consolation after Mercury's latest retrograde. We thought so — and boy do we have some good news for you. Tarte just announced a 25% off site-wide sale on everything. From the Amazonian clay foundation that's one beauty editor's favorite "your skin but better" full-coverage formula, to the shadow-blush-highlight 3-in-1 hybrid palette that travel bloggers rave about, every single product on the Tarte site has been discounted until August 3.
All you have to do is enter the coupon code "Besties" at checkout to watch your total go down by a quarter! The only problem? Tarte has a lot of products to choose from, so we've rounded up our favorites, ahead.
