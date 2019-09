Tarte Just Announced A 25% Off Sale On Everything

Raise your hand if you're looking for a little cosmic consolation after Mercury's latest retrograde . We thought so — and boy do we have some good news for you. Tarte just announced a 25% off site-wide sale on everything. From the Amazonian clay foundation that's one beauty editor's favorite "your skin but better" full-coverage formula, to the shadow-blush-highlight 3-in-1 hybrid palette that travel bloggers rave about, every single product on the Tarte site has been discounted until August 3.