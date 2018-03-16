If you've ever appreciated how convenient it is for Ulta to launch its biggest sale of the year right around the time your biweekly paycheck cashes, you're not alone. You're also not the only one considering turning your Equinox autopay off just so you can afford a few extra steals in your shopping cart. And now, it's that time again for the retailer's biannual monster sale — and it's loaded with every cult makeup and skin-care product you can think of.
For this season's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, you'll find huge deals on routine staples like Philosophy's Purity Makeup Wipes, Mario Badescu's Facial Sprays, and Tarte's best-selling Lights Camera Lashes mascara. Even better, these sales are both online and in-store, so you can shop whether you're at work or running errands on the weekend. You might want to check your credit card limit now.
The 21 Days of Beauty Sale officially begins March 18 and ends April 7. Click ahead to check out the full 3-week sale calendar.