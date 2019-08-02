The Best Free Beauty Samples You're Missing Out On

Whoever said that the best things in life are free was absolutely right — especially when it comes to beauty products. But aside from the joy of unwrapping a new luxury cream or perfume, samples also serve a real functional purpose. They can help you determine if a foundation is really the right shade when you step out of the brightly-lit storefront. Or, if that intense acne product really works for your skin — before dropping $18 on it and some hydrocortisone cream to soothe the dry patches.
But we know that not all samples are created equal — and sachets and one-swipe stickers are definitely not worth a trip to the mall. So, we set out to find the very best freebies that are currently flying under the radar. We're talking deluxe tubes and packets, and even custom skin regimens. Check out some of these impressive sampling programs, ahead.
