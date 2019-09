The Best Free Beauty Samples You're Missing Out On

Whoever said that the best things in life are free was absolutely right — especially when it comes to beauty products . But aside from the joy of unwrapping a new luxury cream or perfume, samples also serve a real functional purpose. They can help you determine if a foundation is really the right shade when you step out of the brightly-lit storefront. Or, if that intense acne product really works for your skin — before dropping $18 on it and some hydrocortisone cream to soothe the dry patches.