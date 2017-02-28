The Revitalizing New Skin Refresher That Keeps Selling Out At Ulta

There’s a new face mist formula everywhere you turn these days. A priming mist to prep for makeup, a setting mist to keep it in place, a mist that’s actually a serum-in-essence-in-lotion, a mist that probably doesn’t actually do anything but it smells nice and the packaging is cute so you bought it anyway — the market has seen it all.
But there are a few originals that set the gold standard for the category. There’s the luxurious Caudalie Beauty Elixir, which for years has been the revitalizing afternoon pick-me-up of choice for supermodels and fancy Francophiles everywhere, and the classic Evian spray, which is literally just bottled water with an atomizer. But for the discerning skincare obsessive with an eye for cult hits at affordable prices, it’s always been Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herb, and Rosewater.
Gentle, lightly hydrating, suitable for all skin types, and reasonably priced at $12 for a formidable 8 oz. bottle, the mist is a lesson in how keeping it simple with just a handful ingredients sometimes makes for the best results. Decades after its original launch (the brand has been around since 1967), the facial spray still sells out. So we’d be bluffing if we said we were shocked to hear that the new version of the classic, the Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea, has been flying off Ulta shelves at record speed.
The updated formula, which launched February 1, is like the extra energized younger sibling of the original, thanks to a generous amount of peppermint that’ll wake up even the most tired skin. Which is to say that it’s a surefire antidote to the universal 3 p.m. slump, when your makeup starts to fade and your eyelids start to droop and you feel like you’ve somehow aged ten years since morning — because isn’t that exactly when you need a face mist the most?
You can snag the new iteration at Ulta stores and online right now, for $7 per 4 oz. bottle. But make it quick — we have a feeling this one is going to sell out again and again. If there’s a dramatic and unexplained rise in sales in the late afternoon, well, we think we know why.
