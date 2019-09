Yet, The Bachelor did somehow find a way to put Becca into an even meaner situation. That situation is the lengthy, visceral, tear-stained Arie breakup , which the former Bachelor has gone on to defend by saying it was meant to help Becca. But, the specifics will never not be creepily dark, no matter how much Arie side-steps the truth. Arie and the Bachelor filming crew lured Becca to what she believed was a romantic weekend with her kissing bandit fiancé, knowing full well an oblivious Becca was about to get her heart shattered, and they were going to film it. Then, they went and did the heart shattering. It’s emotional torture porn filled with Becca crying in hallways, on couches, and hidden in bathrooms.